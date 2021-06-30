Citizens Taskforce on Covid-19 launches community awareness

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Citizens Taskforce on Covid-19 together with South Sudan Democratic Engagement monitoring and Observation Program (SSuDEMOP)yesterday launched community awareness on simplified protocol for home based care in Juba.

Speaking to media, the Coordinator of Citizen’s Taskforce Lorna Merekaje said that they are using standard messages that was approved by WHO which mainly focuses on washing hands, wearing facemasks and other preventive measures of Covid-19.

“It is important that we reach out to people, especially those who are living in different residents in the city especially those who are living in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites. This is a collective effort and we are rolling this out as far and wide as possible for us with the help of the mission,” Merekaje said.

She added that there is need to frame the messages in a way that people understand why it’s important to stay at least two meters away from each other and avoid shaking hands or hugging,” she added.

Lado Wani Joseph, one of Munuki residents suggested that going from door to door would make the entire local population aware of the seriousness of the virus and thus take the necessary precautionary measures, like frequent hand washing and maintaining a sufficient physical distance amongst themselves

“We are happy that Citizens Taskforce on Covid-19 together with UNMISS is making this awareness-raising effort to the grassroots level,”

At the same time, UNMISS Head Community Outreach and Advocacy Unit Communication and Public Information Section InajuUboyihsaid that UNMISS is committed to helping build durable peace for the people of South Sudan because UNMISS mandate is you.

“UNMISS work to support the implementation of the peace agreement through the provision of advice and technical assistance. It also supports the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Monitoring and Verification Mechanism in its work to monitor and report on violations of the ceasefire and assists the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission which is responsible for overseeing the mandate and tasks of the Transitional Government of National Unity and the implementation of the peace agreement,”.

UNMISS has partnered with Citizens Taskforce on Covid-19, a group comprising of citizens from every walk of life in South Sudan, to address misconceptions about coronavirus and complement efforts made by government authorities to tackle the pandemic.