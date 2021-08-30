Citizens say no to demonstration

By Yiep Joseph/ Tereza Jeremiah

Deng Majuch Deng, a student at the University of Juba stated that the so-called demonstration planned by the People Coalition for Civil Action was not the right way to solve issues pertaining to bad governance.

He revealed that the idea was a plan by some few opportunists who wanted to fulfil their interests through the public.

Majuch called upon all the students not to take part in demonstrations citing that if the demonstration occurred, studies would be affected.

He added that demonstration was usually characterized by violence and destruction

“We no longer need any violence that may lead to loss of lives in the country. The only way is to wait for election if there is someone who needs change in the government,” he said.

John Aguok Chol also condemned the planned demonstration by the so-called People’s Coalition for Civil Action.

“Some people may engage the public and later on benefit and the public will be left on the streets and homes just suffering,” John said.

He mentioned that demonstrations were not good since they could take the country backward.

“We are aware that the government is not providing enough services to us the citizens, for example no proper health services, education, economy among others but the only way can be through election not demonstration that may lead to violence and more sufferings,” he advised.

Rose PoniOdu, a business woman in custom market said demonstration was a bad practice that would never be supported by any business person.

She mentioned that the so-called awakening day would not happen citing that South Sudanese business community and citizens at large would not support it to happen.

She called upon those who were planning to overthrow the government to wait for election.

Poni called upon South Sudanese to stay away from anything that might lead to violence adding that violence had no good benefits but destruction.

She revealed that the business people noted high prices affecting people in the country and there was need to engage the government to put more efforts on handling inflation through dialogue but not through demonstrations.

She urged citizens to engage their households in embracing peace in the country in order to gain lasting peace.

Hassan Omar Akuma, a trader, appealed to the citizens to demand for their right in good ways but not through bad ways such as demonstration.

“Demonstrations are bad, they only lead to violence and destructions in the country,” Omar said.

He added that most demonstrations lead to death and destruction of properties which could be a loss to both citizens andnon-citizens.

At the same time, Paulino Bitiab said that some people were scared due to information circulated on social media.

“Some people like me who work in private sector don’t really mind about the activities happening. I request the government not to arrest anyone that doesn’t have a sign of being part of the protesters,” she said.