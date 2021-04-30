Citizens protest over the shooting of Bishop in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

Hundreds of Civil Society Organization Network in Rumbek Lakes State, protest over the targeted shooting of new Bishop-elect and killings of two breastfeeding mothers in Akot Payam of Rumbek East County.

Addressing peace protesters in Lakes State,Secretariat in Rumbek on Wednesday, the Governor of Lakes State Makur Kulang Liei saidthe entire government of Lakes State and the national transitional government was not happy about what happened in the state.

“The national government and state government isconcerned and that is why you have seen the high-profile government here in the state secretariat general headed by Inspector General of South Sudan police and the number of officers around for the particular incident.We are here to say thank you for doing peaceful demonstration and we want to inform the entire world we are working hard to bring these culprit to justice,” Governor Liei said.

The Civil Society Organization Network Chairperson in Lakes State Hakim CipuounyucAwur condemned the targeting attack of Bishop elect of Rumbek Dioceses Rev-Christian Carlassare on Sunday.

Hakim Cipuounyuc Awur called on the Catholic faithful of Rumbek Dioceses to remain calm and unite as one.

He urged the state government to expedite the investigation process and ensure justice reign in holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

He also acknowledged that all arms and ammunitions are still in the hands of civilian.