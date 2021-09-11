Citizens in dire need of humanitarian assistance

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei.

Residents of Mukaya Payam in Lainya County, Central Equatoria State are in dire humanitarian assistance due to road cut off between Limbe and Yei.

Speaking to Juba monitor yesterday, the Lainya County Commissioner Emmanuel Khamis Richardsaid that there wasno service provision and no health facilities operational in the area.

“I was so much upset on seeing the critical condition of the people in Mukaya Payam; they have been enduring, essential services are not there, the road is not passable and is likely to affect service delivery. All health facilities are not functional and if a person is sick, he is either rushed on bicycle to the health facility and those who are deep in bushes rely on local herbs,” Khamis said.

The commissioner revealed that the security situation in Mukaya Payam was calm and stressed that there was no reported incidence of insecurity.

“The security situation is calm. There is no any reported insecurity, but we are also keen as a local government monitoring the actions of holdout groups or other enemies of peace so the security is normal”, he said.

He added that most of the South Sudanese were cut off from essential services since the onset of the crisis in the country.

Citizens including religious leaders and civil society activists across the nation have been calling for speedy implementation of the revitalized peace agreement to pave way for a lasting peace in the country.