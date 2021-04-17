Citizens Express happiness about Lifting of Lockdown

By Rofina Teteng

Citizens and teachers in different Schools have expressed their happiness to the VicePresident Hussein Abdelbagi’s decision of lifting of lockdown.

According to them, they said that this would enable students to resume their normal studies countrywide though observing Covid19 measures.

Speaking to one of the administrators at Usratuna Primary School Julia Siama Cleto revealed that they were preparing to conduct a workshop with teachers for five daysfrom Monday to Friday in order to equip them with knowledge on how to follow the preventive measures and to run the process of registrations.

“we will wait for final instruction from the Ministry of High Education to respond to the Ministry of Health then we will start the registration as we train our teachers,” Cleto said

Main while a Mother of 7 children Rose Amuna said that lifting lockdownwas a good idea adding that most students had become a problem to their parents and that was why the cases of pregnancies had increased during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to thank our government for the good idea of lifting the lockdown to reduce the rate of high pregnancies for underage students,rate of Niggers among the boys and cases of raping in areas because if they didn’t do this, our children would have no future”. Amuna explained.

She also called on the governmentto look into the issues of high school fees imposed by private schools.

“Some of us who has 5 to 7 children will notafford to send some of our children to school,” she revealed.

Meanwhile byanga John said the lockdown has affected so many people in terms of employment and some of us were sent home because of Covid-19 lockdown,it was very difficult for those who were surviving on daily work.

“It is good to reopen schools to keep the children busy from bad acts like early pregnancies on teenagers and high rate of Niggers and criminal cases along the streets of Juba,” She added.

She further urged the students to cooperate with teachers and abide with regulations on preventive measures like waring of facemask, social distancing and regular washing of hand with clean water and soap.

Last year the Ministry of Health made the declaration countrywide on the lockdown on Covid-19 pandemic to follow the preventive measures.