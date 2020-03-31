Citizens defy social distancing order

By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

While non-food items and other business points remain closed following the orders over Coronavirus, some citizens are defying the social distance order that was earlier pronounced to safeguard people from the coronavirus.

The Head of High Level Taskforce on Coronavirus preparedness banned social gathering to maintain social distance as an effort to quell the escalating plague.

Residents could still be seen hugging and standing at zero distances with each other in many areas in Juba despite the order.

When Juba Monitor’s reporter visited Custom market on Monday afternoon, citizens were clearly seen roaming in large groups within the market despite the order prohibiting social gatherings.

Phone dealers who usually sell phones were comfortably selling phones at the entrance to Custom Market while not observing the order.

As the reporter was standing next to them to analyze the situation, he was approached by some phone dealers whether he sells his phone.

The citizens who are defying the order were observed on so many scenarios without protective gadgets like masks and sanitizers.

Several tea points across Juba City still possess a number of individuals in group who normally converse with tea women at closed distance.

Even though the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) had advised the use of protective measures like sanitizers, masks and hand washing soaps.

Isaac Kenyi, resident of Juba said that there were high chances of residents contacting the virus should it be confirmed in South Sudan.

He warned that it would be dreadful if people don’t keep social distances as recommended by the authorities.

“It seems many people still don’t understand what coronavirus is all about. I was in the taxi a while ago (yesterday) but the orders issued for taxis were being violated. People still fight to get inside the taxi even when the driver explained them the logic,” he said.

Mr. Kenyi figured out that the citizens who do not understand remain blamable for such lawlessness even when it is time of difficulty.

“We cannot blame the law enforcement agencies because they are really trying their best in trying to work out ways but we the citizens are to be blamed since we don’t follow the guidelines,” he said.

“We tend to associate the rules with particular individuals and then we question some of the decisions being made but we also don’t understand much, so there is really need to blame the masses that don’t understand even when it is time for pandemic,” he said.

John Maluk Chol, a resident of Kololo cited that the civil population still lack massive sensitization to tend away from the normal practice.

“Massive sensitization is lacking, we have seen these on social media platforms but we need someone to come out and also try to let the people know, talk to people about coronavirus. Moving with microphone and inform the people since people do not have access to radios, newspapers,” he said.

“So there is really lack of understanding as to why these orders were issued. And even with orders issued people are still attached to their former ways of living which is so dangerous in case the virus comes, it can easily infect most of us,” he said.

Maj. Gen Daniel Justin, the police Spokesperson said his team was working with other authorities to sensitize people about the orders.

“For we have not yet arrested anybody in regard to this but our counterparts like city council, state union, chambers of commence are using mechanism of talking to people involved in this. So with such engagement, all these people are expected to adhere to the orders later,” he said.