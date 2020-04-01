Citizens compromise human rights to healthy living, says activist

By Khamis Cosmas Lokudu

South Sudanese citizens are compromising their rights to live a healthy life under the threat of the novel coronavirus, a civil society organization activist on human rights and democracy has said.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Omara Joseph Lagborong Wani said, the world is experiencing ongoing pandemic which is posing risk on human rights to life.

“The populations ought to adhere to the Republican orders although the Country is free from COVID 19, he claimed the prerogatives to ensure that citizens human rights to health is protected at all cost by the head of the state.

“Coronavirus is real, so inhabitants should welcome whatever step is being taken by South Sudanese political leaders as precaution against COVID-19 in the country. The law enforcement agencies are expected to implement these orders in respect to human rights Joseph anticipated.

In a related story, Simon L Oduho a resident of Hai Gudele said South Sudanese are not good in following public health guidelines, he applauded the media for playing big role in disseminating information on healthy living following the rampant spread of COVID 19 threatening human Rights to healthy living around the world.

He said, “Notorious South Sudanese people still gather in certain locations to play cards, Dominoes in groups of not less than ten (10) people compromising their rights to health living.” He requested the residents to help the government wage massive fight to keep South Sudan free from Coronavirus because the health facilities meant to safeguard our lives are not comparable to countries that are badly hit by coronavirus across the world.

The tenant appealed to South Sudan National Police Service to enforce the orders issued by H.E Salva Kiir, the President of South Sudan for protection of South Sudanese environment.

“Sometimes citizens do not take statements from the country leadership serious unless actions to execute the orders are put in place for locals to witness,” Oduho stressed.

“Although Universities, Colleges, Primary / Secondary schools remained closed, people still sit in tea places for long hours, other people play games like Dominoes in large groups,” he said worriedly.

A consistent cards player in Atlabara (C) who sought to remain anonymous said the orders by the president of the Republic banning communal crowds is in place, he revealed that their group has reduced the hours of playing cards but still more effort needed to lessen social grouping, he believed, his group is going to impose closure of their communal sittings temporary.

“Violating health rules on prevention puts the country into risks, and supporting government effort in the fight against COVID-19 by the populace is important,” he said.

When asked about continuation of public transport within the city he said, as of now, City transport should proceed but in situation of COVID-19 cases like in Kenya and Uganda, then South Sudan government has absolute mandate to shut down public transport in protection of healthy stay.

On the side of South Sudan authorities, a presidential order was issued for closure of schools, and universities for a month including social gatherings, political events, weddings and other illegal gatherings last week. Last week H.E the President has issued Republican order imposing curfew from 8:00pm to 6:00Am as preventive measures against COVID-19 for a period of 30 days.

The Transitional constitution of South Sudan 2011 (Amended,) Bill of Rights article 32 says, All levels of government shall promote public health, establish, rehabilitate and develop basic Medical and diagnostic institutions and provide free primary health care and emergency services for all citizens.