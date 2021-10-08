Citizen in W. Equatoria worried over escalating insecurity

By Nema Juma

Citizens in western Equatoria are worried over escalating insecurity in the state saying that what is happening in the state is really worrying, adding that the state doesn’t belong to one tribe but to everyone.

Ever since the conflict started in Tambura, insecurity in the state has been worrying the civilians especially in western Equatoria especially in Yambio where the some minister, Mayor, Commissioners house have been attacked.

Speaking during the community conversation in seeking solution to Yambio security situation supported by the UNMISS Civil Affairs Division in collaboration with CEPO, one of the heads men in Yambio Moses Mborimbukosaid that said that if his let grandfather and his father were practicing what happening now he wouldn’t have beena live at this adding that what is happening in Tambura and its now happening in Yambio should stop.

“Ever since the beginning of all those me as an elder I see as if there are people behind, and I call upon those behind these to stop this because, this state belongs to everybody and we need to work for it”

We want to see the future of our children bright and this will come when we all come together, our old kings these states have been staying with all the tribes they were not segregating all those tribes,” Mborimbuko said

He advised the citizen to stop segregation adding that they will not take anyone anywhere, “ we should take the footstep of our grandparents how they were leaving but not through what has been happening today,” he added.

Mborimbuko appealed to the leaders in juba to help solving this problem, this problem is not a big a big problem, the government has a right to protect citizen.

“What I know if they would have come in From the beginning before all this escalated this conflict wouldn’t have reached this way, so these leaders where doing less, so let them come and solve the problem,” he added.

He said that the when the issue of fighting each other in western Equatoria continues, like this, at the end of the day the state will be empty, let them try and see this conflict stops in Tambura.

Meanwhile the state Coordinator of community empowerment for progress organisation(CEPO) Victor Mbengo said that the issue of insecurity in the state started as a small issue in Tambura and now it has escalated in most parts of the state.

“We used to leave here in Yambio without hearing gun shots, the house of the mayor, some ministers and the other people are being attacked, iam urging all our leaders who are behind all this to stop,”

He stated that the previous Yambio, is the Yambio that everyone was leaving peaceful, but the Yambio of now is of insecurity, the citizens are leaving in fear among them selves.

“This is not the type of western Equatoria we used to have and am already in fear that if this continues from Tambura now to Yambio and western Equatoria at large we be nowhere, so am appealing to our leaders particular western Equatoria to put this to an end,” Mbego said.