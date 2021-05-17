CIRILO-Men killed four governor’s guards

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Central Equatoria State government yesterday accused the National Salvation Front (NAS) forces of Thomas Cirilo for last week’s ambush and shooting to death four bodyguards the governor of the Central Equatoria which also left two others injured in Ganji Payam.

On Thursday last week, four bodyguards of Governor Emmanuel Adil were reportedly killed and two others injured along the Juba- Yei road by unknown gunmen.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, State Minister for Information, Paulino Lukudu Obede said that based on accurate intelligent reports and clear indication of the ugly incident, it is evidently clear that the targeted snipping of the Governor’s advance team was perpetrated by the National Salvation Front (NAS) Forces allied to Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka.

The Governor was not in the convoy but reportedly used other means to Yei where he was scheduled for official state duties.

Earlier the minister had cautioned traders against using Juba- Yei road when the shooting occurred and the second day. However, he confirmed that the road is now very safe and all businesses should resume normally as before.

“I would like to make it very clear that Juba –Yei road is now safe and all businesses should resume normally as before, the security situation is now under full control of the state government,” he added.

TheState Government strongly condemn such heinous acts which amount to the act of terror.

“We call on our brothers the non -signatories, particularly NAS to adhere to their recommitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and Saint’ Egidio peace process to restore permanent peace, stability and prosperity of our Country. We also take this time to inform the public that the Governor Emmanuel Adil visited the Internally Displaced Persons at MunduBoma of Lainya County on Saturday,” he stated.