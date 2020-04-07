Churches in Lakes State continue to operate despite ban

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Churches in Lakes state have continued to hold prayer service despite government directives banning all forms of social gatherings due to the coronavirus.

Last month President Salva Kiir banned all public gatherings including prayers in the churches as a preventive measure to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Schools, mosques and other social events have all been suspended.

Wilson Mayor Achol, a resident in Aluak-Aluak told Juba Monitor that he saw the residents praying yesterday in one of the churches.

“On Sunday morning people went to the church. I asked why they were going for prayers yet the President had issued an order banning all social gatherings, they were saying they were not aware,” he said.

“I am worried because people are not sensitized, people are not aware of coronavirus people and are still greeting themselves, people are still gathering in tea places. There is need for the Ministry of Health to form a team to come to Lakes State and other states to inform people about coronavirus,” Mayor said.

He said such measures would help safeguard the lives of people in Lakes State.

According to Mayor, there were no orders from the State government.

Makoi Matur, a Pastor in Aluak-Aluak area confirmed to Juba Monitor that some churches were still operating but some have already implemented the President’s orders.

“Yes, we do hear that there is no gathering in churches but we believe this disease is not for people who are living in rural areas like us. This disease is for those who are in town,” Matur said.

South Sudan has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus.