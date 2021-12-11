Churches commemorate 16 days of Activism

By Lodu William Odiya

The South Sudan Council of Churches yesterday commemorated the 16 days of activism to end violence against women and girls in the country.

Speaking during the ceremony held at Juba Christian Center (JCC) under the theme “Orange the World, End violence against women and Girls now”, The Youth Peace Committee chairperson, Mr. Nelson Mandela said that gender equality for women is critical to prevent gender based violence within the community.

“We should continue to raise awareness, educate our communities, protect our women and girls, encourage them to report evil acts without any fear”, he said.

He said people must prevent, enhance legal policy framework and strengthens criminal justice system of women’s economic empowerment adding that fight to end Gender Based violence is an obligation for both single and married couples

“If every man can make a conscious decision never to harm a woman and live by that decision to create a society in which women enjoy safety, dignity and respect is first and foremost our own attitude that must change”, he said.

“We know that we are in crisis and that the crisis demands set up measures to protect women and girls as community, government and any concern body to advance the support of women right”, Mandela added.

Mr. Mandela said that South Sudan Church Churches-Youth Peace Committee (SSCC-YPC) embrace for zero tolerance culture to say no to sexual harassment, exploitation and any kind of abuse on women and girls.