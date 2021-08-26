jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, August 26th, 2021
Church urges warring parties to reconcile

By Bida Elly David

The Episcopal Church from the various diaconates of the episcopal denomination within the country have urged all warring parties to reconcile in order to experience an everlasting peace.

While addressing the media yesterday during the commemoration of the mandate of the church in peace and reconciliation, the episcopal Bishops emphasized that since the implementation of the peace agreement was too slow and many people still died due to insecurity, warring parties should dialogue so that everlasting peace is experienced by the people of God.

“We call upon warring parties, militias and other bodies causing insecurity to reconcile,” said Rev.Dr. Arama on behalf of all the Bishops.

They asked guarantors like R-ARCSS, the IGAD, AU and friends of South Sudan to continue engaging the hide out groups who were non- signatories to the peace agreement to recommit to dialogue and cease fire to minimise the suffering of the citizens.

They congratulated Retired Arch Bishop Daniel Deng and Late father Paulino Lokudu who happened to be appointed in the head quota of the Anglican Communion.

 Retired Arch Bishop Daniel Deng was awarded as the chairperson of a High-Level Committee to mediate peace and bring reconciliation between the government of South Sudan and rebels led by George Athor as well as other warring parties.

The churchappreciated Retired Arch Bishop Deng and said that he has risked his life and managed to bring peace among people thus he was renowned the peace award due to his work.

However, the Bishops have also called upon all the political parties to the revitalised agreement to speed the implementation of security arrangements and other critical areas in the agreement for a practical peace in the country.

