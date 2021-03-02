Church urges S. Sudanese to keep hope in God

By Martin Manyiel Wugol/Kampala.

South Sudanese faithful gathered at South Sudan International Christian FellowshipChurch in Kampala where Pastor Emmanuel encouraged South Sudanese congregation to keep hope in God because God’s followers always experienced challenges, and he said one day peace and harmony shall prevailed over South Sudan, all the suffering and problems shall be defeated by the forces of togetherness and the unity of the people of South Sudan.

Speaking during Sunday service Dr.WodaOdok Jeremiah Member of Parliament representing people of South Sudan in East African Legislative Assembly appealed to faithful to embark on special prayers asking God for spiritual blessings and powers to defeat second surge of Covid-19 that threatening the civil population in South Sudan and elsewhere in the world. Dr. Odok used Church service to disseminate content of East Africa Community virtual 21 heads of States and governments summit heldon Saturday 27,02,2021 to the people of South Sudan living in Uganda and he called upon the citizens to appreciate President Salva Kiir Mayardit for fulfilling his commitment financial contribution as law requires South Sudan to pay her share,she said it wasn’t easy given challenges at hand as members to East Africa Community.

Dr. Odok called on people of South Sudan to support president in consolidating peace agreement because citizens and most likely the Church leaders shall redouble their considerable support to peace agreement because peace can enable citizens to develop themselves and equally the entire nation,she said.

The 21 summit was attended by head of states virtually to discuss challenges and way forward in fight against Coronavirus pandemic in EAC.