Church urged Christians to forgive ￼one another

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

Catholic Bishop of Yei Diocese called on Christians to forgive one another as the church has no problem with anybody.

Bishop Erkolano Lodu Tombe believes that South Sudan has laws that govern the nation. The catholic Diocese stressed that anyone who breaks the laws of the country should be brought to face justice.

“Our forgiveness in the church is not enough before God and the church has no problem with anybody. We are grateful to the government and we are also asking them to cooperate with the Churches in Yei,”

He added that the case of Sister Veronica Tereza Rackova who was shot by SSPDF soldiers seven Years ago has been taken into consideration.

He expected the culprits to be brought to book and punished for justice to prevail because it is their duty and obligation to make sure that the killers of the sister face justice.

“We are grateful to the government for taking care of this case but we are also calling on the government to cooperate with the church in Yei. The case of sister veronica is here which has taken seven Years and nobody is looking to the case of sister veronica shot by three SSPDF soldiers. Even if the church has forgiven, the government has the duty to ensure that those who killed sister veronica are brought to book unless if they are not a government for justice and law enforcement if it is, those people who killed the sister are known and should be brought to book. We are asking the government to cooperate with the church in Yei to make sure that these people are punished, there is no need to hide because they are human beings like us,” He noted.