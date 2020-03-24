CHURCH suspends all services due to coronavirus

By Kitab A Unango

The Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) has issued a directive for indefinite suspension of all church services across the country.

This includes all church schools and colleges to cease operation immediately as well as members to continue to work from homes to prevent spread of COVID-19 in case of outbreak.

The directive is a response to government’s recent order banning all kinds of social gatherings for at least 30 days including church services as a measure to prevent coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Speaking to the press yesterday, the Metropolitan Bishop of ECSS, Juba Diocese, Rev. Dr. Justin Badi Arama however said church leaders will continue to meet in few numbers to pray for God’s intercession to prevent the virus out of South Sudan.

Rev. Arama urged the church members to maintain God’s love through positive usage of mobile phones adding that the Coronavirus outbreak in the world could be God calling on people to repent.

“Although coronavirus has disabled our fellowships, social life and physical touch, we shall continue to touch each other’s hearts with words of encouragement and prayer through phone calls.”

“All what is happening could be that God is telling us to repent, humble our lives in prayer, fasting and reconcile with God and one another to cement peace in our nation,” Rev. Arama said.

Currently, the country has registered zero case of coronavirus also referred to as COVID-19 despite several suspected cases tested negative.

Uganda has confirmed its first case over the weekend while number of cases are increasing in neighboring Kenya.

According to the World Health Organization, there are 739 confirmed cases in Africa with 20 deaths as of Monday 23/3/2020.