Church preaches peace for unity

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

South Sudanese Church leaders in Kampala preached peace and unity among South communities living in Uganda citing the practice would foster development with their neighboring countries.

Speaking to congregation on Sunday, Pastor Hellene Alual Ater called on South Sudanese to preach the gospel of God and urged faithful to be agents of unity amongst the people who wanted God in their lives.

Hellene Alual Ater called on people to love themselves according to God’s wishes saying the requirement was for humans to love one another if they were to live as one.

“God needs us to love one another by offering true love of God that determines the bright future of the country and of the people,”Pastor Hellene said.

Pastor Daniel Lual Kuot in his concluding prayers appealed to congregation to rejuvenate their faith in God, saying that the congregation must take precautions against covid-19.

“Coronavirus is a serious matter because it kills people for real, therefore it is the duty of Church leaders to continue teaching preventive measures against Covid-19 pandemic to congregation and their families, said Pastor Lual.

The Zana based known as Omega Church hosted different faithful from all the Churches of South Sudan in Uganda.