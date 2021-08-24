Church Members demand release of Abraham Chol

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The church members of Kush International postulate government for Prophet Abraham Chol Maketh dismission.

On 8th July, Prophet Abraham Chol Maketh was arrestedon the statement that he made that the term of the President Salva Kiir Mayardit and first Vice President Dr. Riek Machar leadership would end on 9th July during the marking of tenth Independence Day anniversary.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Kush Church Representative Pastor Eva Samuel Guccacalled on National government and thosewho wereresponsible for detention of Prophet Abraham since 8thh of July without being sent to court.

“Wechurch members, we are praying to God for our prophet releasebecause the absent of Prophet Abraham Chol is great challenge for the church. We have many patientsin the church, by then they get support from Prophet but currently no one can help them because some of them came from various States seeking treatment,’

She added that the man of God is different from the people because what he prophesied no one knewbecause he hashealed people with HIV and so many people in the country.

Last month, South Sudan National PoliceSpokespersonMaj Gen. Daniel Justin said that the case of Abraham Chol was to be taken to court by saying that the case would be heard in County court and the hearings would be opened to the public.