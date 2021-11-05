Church leaders condemn attacks on its facilities

By Baraka John

The Catholic Diocese of Tambura in Yambio had issued statement condemning the recent attacks on its facilities that resulted to killing of head catechist and looting of properties.

On 26th October last month, Mupoi Catholic Parish was vandalized twice by armed men within a pace of one week.

The armed men came and looted the remaining items in the Parish and killed the head Catechist. The same 30th October at Riimenze Parish, the Solidarity community was looted by unknown criminals at gun point.

In a statement to media yesterday indicated that the atrocities and acts of vandalisms, robbery and killing of Church personnel in any part of South Sudan and Western Equatoria State in particular would incur God’s condemnation and punishment.

The Church entity was calling upon both the National and State Governments to safeguard church institutions and execute the rule of lawthat adhered to national and international principles of human rights.

According to Catholic Churchand other religious members,faithful institutions were initiated to offer services that improve lives spiritually and to uphold human dignity amidst the misery our Country was going through. The statement urged the State government to provide security and protection to the Church, her properties and personnel to ensure that all the properties stolen both in Mupoi Parish and Solidarity Community of Riimenze and other interfaith properties were recovered, and the perpetrators apprehended and charged by law.

According to the Statement, the matters were reported to relevant authorities but no arrest of the perpetrators has been made and no one has claimed responsibility for this heinous crime.

The two Catholic facilities looted last month, offer divers of services to the community surrounding it and the State at large. For instant, Mupoi Catholic Mission Complex offers technical institute, Agricultural training institute, Girls boarding school, Minor Seminary, Kindergarten, Primary School and a Convent for the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

However, the Riimenze Catholic Mission Complex hosts the parish, the Solidarity Community which is made up of several foreign Nationalities that runs education and agriculture, livelihood and counseling.

The Statement, however, called on the attackers to refrain from further attacks on faith based institutions throughout the State.