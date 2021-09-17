CHURCH IS RIGHT, NUNS KILLINGS SHOULD NOT DERAIL ROME TALKS

The Catholic Church has good reasons to point out that the killings along Juba-Nimule road of the two nuns among others last month should not be used to derail the Rome peace talks. The church feel that it could beat all logics if politicized and taken as the reason(s) to divert the real issues on the ground. Insecurity had been and continued to be there even before the brutal killings of the nuns who were coming back to Juba from Loa centenary celebrations. Even then the peace talks was shaky and no seriousness was being given or directed towards bringing a lasting solutions between the warring parties who have been on the hit and run along this highway without stopping. The church has all the reason to distance itself from the withdrawal of the talks less they are implicated as being among the players in the Rome peace talks. The common-man would simply point fingers at the church accusing it of being a collaborator of derailing the peace process. The Catholic Church with others were and still in the forefront of seeking for permanent peace for the country. They joined hands to support key players in the process. The church’s Headquarters is in Rome where Pope Francis oncekissed the feet of the then warring parties to embrace peace for the population and the country. It would be against this principle and ideology to do the opposite. The security organs should do their work on the highways by clearing the unknown gunmen and killers who are taking the advantage to carry-out their criminal activities while the talks should resume with the aim of bringing the country under one roof of management and peaceful coexistence. The killings of the nuns, though painful to remember should not be used to derail the peace they so wanted and cherished.