Church dedicates science laboratory to school

By Bida Elly David

The Episcopal Church of South Sudan Yesterday dedicated a newly established experimental laboratory for science Students in Juba Diocesan Model Secondary School in Juba.

Juba Diocesan Secondary School has been one of the leading schools in regard to academic performance and disciple in Juba.

Speaking during the official opening of the laboratory, Justin Badi Aram, the head and the primate of the Episcopal Bishoprics said, the Episcopal Church dedicated the laboratory as part of their contribution and responsibility towards building future leaders of the Country through education.

‘’We dedicate this building for the science lab to equip and prepare the students as a contribution and responsibility towards build future leaders of the nation through Education’’ Badi said

He added that it was their vision to prepare the students to take over the leadership of the nation by setting their minds, body, and Saul for their future.

‘’It was our vision to ensure our students towards taking over leadership of this nation through our efforts ensuring that we set their minds, body, and souls for their future. We pray that the new building provides all the necessary facilities to enable science students to perform well and become doctors, feature engineers and leaders of the nation’’ He added

However, Kay Robert, the headteacher for Juba Diocesan Model Secondary School pointed out that the school only had one laboratory used for practical by the science students.

‘’We have only had one room for science experiments but today we have three organized rooms for the science practices in regards to physics, chemistry and biology. This will make the learning science very easy and interesting’’ Robert said

In continuation, Kay added that introducing of the laboratory would enable theoretical work transformed into practical.

SukejiModiKejiOne of the science students in the school said, the establishment of the lab would simplify their activities since most of their learning will be practical.

‘’We are happy today because our school has finally secured for us additional laboratory for empirical learning. We are indeed blessed