CHURCH-Declare four days to mourn slain sisters

By Wek Atak Kacjang and Emelda Siama John

The Catholic Church Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla has declared four-day mourning for the two Catholic Church Sisters who were killed by unknown gunmen during an ambush along Juba-Nimule road on Monday.

Speaking to Media yesterday, Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla said that the two church sisters were attacked and murdered when return back from joyful ceremony. “It is acrime which cannot be imagine because these sisters were coming back joyfully after a very great day during the Loa Centenary”.

“Sister Mary Abut and Regina Robahas gone back to our father’s house. We are happy to the lord for accepting them in his house. Today we are mourning the death of two sisters and others who lost their lives on the Juba- Nimule road. It is a sad movement for us in the church and other dioceses of Juba because it has been extremely painful after celebrating Saint Centenary of Loa parish on Sunday,”

He added that it was painful and asked all faithful and the general public to be patient with hope and the hope for the life after. “I am asking that all parents, relatives and friends of the two sisters to remain patient, trusting in God that justice will be done,”

He said the church condemned thekilling of the two sisters because the devil in the world was at work to destroy the peace and solidarity that exist between the church and the government particularly, during the celebration of Saint Centenary.

“I call upon people responsible to put their ear on the ground and listen to the sorrowful thinking of the people of God. I call upon all that may God bless all of us; may God give peace of mind to the families of our scared heart sisters and all families who shared their life together,”

On Monday a total of five people, including the two Catholic nuns were killed in an ambush along the busy Juba-Nimule highway. A convoy of vehicles on their way from Loa Centenary Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Torit in Nimule, where celebrations was held over the weekend, was making its way back to Juba when it was attacked.