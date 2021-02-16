Church, civil society calls for stability in Country

By Bullen Bala Alexader

The country’s Council of Churches (SSCC) Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) and Women’s Coalition for Peace (SSWCP) have called on leaders to redouble their efforts in restoring permanent peace, security and stability in the country.

In a press statement released on Monday by the three groups of South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC), South Sudan Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) and South Sudan Women’s Coalition for Peace (SSWCP) said the group amplifies the call of the citizens for restoration of stability in the country.

A head of the eve of the first anniversary of the Transitional Period of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS); “we, the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC), the South Sudan Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) and the South Sudan Women’s Coalition for Peace (SSWCP) have come together to jointly amplify the call of the citizens of South Sudan for restoration of peace, security and stability and an end to all bloodshed in our country.”

The group said it was not the first time for them calling on the same leaders to fulfill their responsibility to country and the citizens. However, they added that it was unfortunate to see these calls have not yielded any meaningful change to the ongoing crisis in the country and the living conditions of the common citizens.

“While we acknowledge reduction of military confrontations among forces of parties to the peace agreement, positive steps to hold few armed forces accountable for crimes against civilians and the reconstitution of the executive of the new unity government as well as appointment of all ten states governors, we remain deeply concerned that the overall situation has not convincingly improved.”

They said the country has continued to witness devastating intercommunal violence, displacement of civilians, sexual and gender-based violence, unnecessary roadblocks for extorting money and inflicting pain on travelers and humanitarian workers alongside an economy that falters with soaring inflation rates.

According to the three groups, the aid agencies persistently indicate increase in the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance, showing that the peace agreement has not helped to significantly scale down the humanitarian crisis in the country. Moreover, most parties remain recalcitrant to implementation of the 35% affirmative action quota.

“With this growing unbearable situation of human suffering, we are prompted to echo the people’s call for an end to violent and insecurity, displacement of civilians and insensitive creation of more orphans and widows. It is becoming more apparent to us on each passing day that this is the most viable option to stability. We now seize this moment to jointly exhort all our representatives; religious leaders, women, youth and civil society leaders across the country to unite, raise their voices and call for what the people desperately need which is peace, security and stability to end bloodshed and human suffering in South Sudan.”

They further stated that the group find themselves at a loss for what to say or do when it is evident that the scale of the economic, security and humanitarian crisis have not moved the leaders to save this country from further disintegration and human suffering.

“In the face of these unprecedented challenges the country and the people are going through, we commit on their behalf to intensify these calls until all leaders listen and deliver peace, justice, liberty and prosperity for all citizens in our country,” the statement concluded.