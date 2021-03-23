Church advises congregation against online theft

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

The Episcopal Church of South Sudan in Uganda based at Omega HealingCentreStrongly advised congregation against online theftparticularly money scamming by online criminals using mobile money to trick people into fraudulent deal and finally swindle money from victims.



The Church sent out a stern warning against mobile money scammers that useto steal money from MTN mobile money using this processes to confuse peopleby dialing (*165*8*5*12345* and asks you to send your pin code to him and that can automaticallychange your pin number without you knowing it.

According to many South Sudanese victims in suchscamming traps,Mr. MakotMaborMalek, almost a victim himself, fortunately his mobile money was not having money in it.

Teacher Mabor advised communitiesliving in Uganda to be careful when dealing with online business because ofcheating and massive online theft going on in East Africa.

Beny Gideon Mabor, South Sudan Human Rights Commissioner appealed to SouthSudanese communities living in Uganda to always obey Standard OperatingProcedures (SOPs) against Covid-19 including the imposed curfew that starts at 9 PMuntil 6 AM in the morning. Commissioner Gideon called on the Church to extensivelyredouble their prayers.

Pastor in charge Daniel Lual Kout who preached during the Sunday service challenged believers to study their Bibles on daily basis.

Pastor Lual of Episcopal Church of South Sudan toldthe congregation to preach God’s message without causing problem to the public.