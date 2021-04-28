Church accused of land encroachment

By Yiep Joseph

The Christ Church Nakasongola, African Inland Church has been accused in a turn of event for encroaching in the land which is believed to be for Central Equatoria SPLM state secretariats.

However the pastor in charge Rev. JamboMula Antero Said the church had been there since 1989 before some of the state officials were born and they had all legal documents to support their cause.

Speaking to the Media during supervision of Juba block by the Town mayor yesterday,Anna Kaku Central Equatoria state SPLM secretary who had been accused by the church as the mastermind of the tussle said that the Church had occupied the land that belonged to the Party, adding that they had all legal document to justify that the land belongedto CES SPLM secretariat.

“SPLM state secretariat has all the necessary documents for the land to justify the ownership.

SPLM has the document, we purchased that land legally in the year 2009 and we got all the require document,” Kaku said.

She said that the church encroached in the land without any legal document and without any consultation from the CES SPLM secretariat.

“For us SPLM we have no problem with the church it is the church that is causing problem to us,” she said.

“We have handed over the case to our legal department to see to it that it was settled peacefully without more problems,” she added.

She called on the public to be united and support the Revitalized peace agreement in order to ensure peace among societies.

However Central Equatoria State Minister of Information PaulinoLokudu, said thatthe Ministry ofhousing and Public utilities was yet to compile the information regarding the land.

“I cannot figure out this by myself but the Minister of Housing and Public Utilities is compiling more information about the land, to brief the state government.

If we find out later that the land belong to state SPLM secretariat it will be given back to them and if the Document Justifies that the land belong to the church it will be for the church,” Lokudu said.

Earlier this month, a well-armed group of soldiers believed to be from South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces(SSPDF) attacked Pastor Mulla’s family at the church compound and opened fire on the people living in the compound that injure pastor’s son.