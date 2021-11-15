jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, November 15th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtChristmas plan
A foot for thought

Christmas plan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

These days’ people have started talking on how to plan for Christmas celebrations which is also coming. Several people had planned, others are still planning on how to celebrate with their families and friends. Few people had surveyed and they know the situation of the market.

Traders were planning to buy items for Christmas from abroad. Until the end of this month, you will see new fashions of clothes and shoes in the markets, both for women and men.  Those who have money, there is no problems for them. They can buy any cloth with any price in supermarket or an ordinary market.

It is like everybody is preparing to celebrate Christmas in a better way. For NGOs, many of them would travel. The churches have different preparations. They usual prepare songs, teaching new songs for the day in different languages.

Church leaders were advising Christians to clean their hearts, as they are going to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Son of God and King of Kings, it is a big celebration that cannot be compared with others. Each and everybody can celebrate it in the house but church has different ways of celebrations. It depends on the tradition of the church but the common thing is the ceremony of Jesus Christ.

Some people may be asking why I am writing on Christmas celebrations, it is because a good plan start early. You cannot wait till last moment and plan on how to celebrate it. If you have more than two wives with more than 20 children how are you going to manage? This need understanding with the wives and equal treatment on how to buy them Christmas clothes, shoes and other gifts.

If you didn’t plan early with the wives you have, it would be difficult to plan at the last moment. The most important things for Christians is to confess and celebrate in Christian’s way. This is just the bit of information on how to prepare for Christmas for the year 2021.  More information will come later.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

COVID – 19 test contrariety in South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Dear readers of Juba Monitor, based on the report published on 11th of this month in the newspaper that two Ministers left to Doha over COIVD -19 issues, those ministers embarked to Doha for mission and had injected vaccine of COVID -19. Still they were found positive in Doha, where is the mistake coming from? Is the test conducted in South Sudan not accurate or the machine we have in the country is not determining the virus. That means there is not guarantee...
A foot for thought

Hunger in Tambora County needs support

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Information in social had it thata number of people have died of hunger in Ezo. The kind of categories of people who died of hunger was not mentioned. Though, in situation of conflict, elder people, women and children were victims of such kind of condition.For the reason that people left their residential areas where they cultivated, relocated in different places which have a lot of challenges. The main source of living in the states is agriculture; they cultivate and use some food for...
A foot for thought

Support orphans Center

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday Juba Monitor team and other media houses went to orphans Center to share the joy of Odongo Odoyo happy birthday together with the children. It was made in a simple way but has big meaning to Odoyo, orphans Center and Juba Monitor family. According to the Director of the Center, Angelo Kenyi said there were a lot of challenges facing them. One of them was the issue of hunger and education of the children. Many of the children reached to University level,...
A foot for thought

Ambassador week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor On Friday 5th of November, 2021 Ambassador of Norwegian Siv  Kaspersen visited Juba Monitor to see the  progress and challenges facing the newspaper. She said despite the challenges, the newspaper is doing well. She encouraged staff in the newsroom to continue doing good work for the reason that this country needs them. Other situation is not easy to handle but for the important of the news in the country, journalists should work hard and ensure that they brought accurate information to the public....
error: Content is protected !!