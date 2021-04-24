Christians to celebrate 100 years of Loa centenary in juba

By Emelda Siama John

Christians are set to celebrate 100 yearsof centenary in juba at 11:00 am date 25-4-2021 on Sunday at Holy Rosary Parish.

The main celebrants will be Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba and Apostolic Administer of Catholic Diocese of Torit on 25/ 04/2021 at Holy Rosary Parish.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Academic Register of Juba University who is also a member of Centenary Celebration Committee Prof. Mairi John, said that there will be acentenary celebrationinAgojjo Refugee settlement, Uganda by Fr. Joseph Otto, on 23/05/2021.

This celebration will be a centenary celebration for youth sacraments of confirmations in Nimule parish by H. G Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla or H.L Paride Taban.

He stated thaton 11/ 06 /2021,it will bea centenary and feast of sacred heart of Jesus celebration for pastoral Agent at Loa Parish by Fr. Lazarus Oleya.

He also said that on 04/07/2021, the centenary celebration in Maaji Refugee settlement in Uganda by FR. Sisto Ojja and pilgrimage to Orianga Adjumani, Uganda on 01/08/2021, the centenary held when an institution has reached 100 years of faith.

Meanwhile,the Catechist of the Holy Rosary ParishJohn Juma said that the youth and Choirs are now are preparing in term of singing, all the songs are being taught in difference languages with two types of instrumentsfor the centenary celebration of our lady of Assumption Loaparish of becoming 100 yearsof faith.

“For us it’s a faith that we want to celebrate it, it’s a big seasonfor us to celebrate, and it’s our journey after long journey so, we receive the missionaries and the missionaries brought for us this faith and we become 100 years of faith, we want to give thanks to God for all this time for his protectiontowards us and the faith remains among us and also we want to ask God to give strength in this faith, we have to remain together and we pray for the peace in this country of south Sudan and the peace all over the world,” the Catechist said.

He revealed that theCatechist with the pastoral committee of the celebration of centenary will just put the program of confirmation, so we are preparing the children.

“On 23/05/2021, will be a centenary celebration for youth sacraments of confirmations in Nimule parish and all the children willbe Baptized and Confirmed that day, let us be united and letus come together to celebrate this centenary, let us walk in peace and let us love ourselves, as the faith take us 100 years of faith, let us pray together for the peace in our villages and led the peace of Christ remain with us.” He added.

“We need the centenary celebration because Loa parish is going to be 100 years old on 15/08/2021, the centenary is to remember and recall the great contributions of Loa Parish in Education, development and pastoral care of our people, it’s also a time for spiritual renewal,” he revealed.

Loa mission was founded as a parish in 1921 until 1983, it operated as one of the parishes of the catholic Archdiocese of juba. In 1983 it became one of the dioceses of Torit after the creation of Torit Diocese by Pope Saint John Paul with HL Bishop Paride Taban as the first Bishop.

He revealed that we had a number of celebrations, we had a silver jubilee of the parish [25th years in 1946], the Golden jubilee of the parish of Loa [50th years in 1971], Diamond jubilee of the parish [75th years in 1996].

“He narrated that we are going to rely entirely on you the faithful to support Loa parish which has done so much for our people, we do not have any other source of funding, there are many ways you can help, you may contribute in cash, no money is too little, you may wish to volunteer and give any time and energy, you can also help by giving a sack or sack of cassava, sweet potatoes, you may wish to pay a number of chairs for the church or repairing of windows, doors, the list is endless, just get in touch with one of the committee and see how you can help,” he cited.

He added that the main celebrantswho will be taking the mass in various waysand places were Fr. Aventore, on 04/ 08/2021 pilgrimage mass in Nimule parish by Fr. John Sebit, on 05/ 08/2021 popular mission in Loa parish, Charismatic Group to nominate the celebrant, on 10/ 08/2021 sacrament of marriage in Juba, Nimule and Uganda, by H. L Paride Taban, on 14/08/2021 Vigil Mass and preparation for the conclusion of the centenary celebration and Loa parish by Fr. John Wajaras on 15/ 08/2021.