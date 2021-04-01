Christians plan to celebrate Easter Holiday

By Emelda Siama John

As Christians begin to celebrate Easter Holiday, the Parish Priests of the Holy Rosary Emmanuelurged the believers to adhere to the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Priests stated that it’s everyone’s responsibility to follow the preventive measures to contain the virus.

“There is a plan to celebrate the commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, when he established the sacrament of Holy Communion prior to his arrest and crucifixion,” Fr.Omollo said.

The Government shutdown all public gatherings last month after the world’s youngest country registered high positive cases of Covid-19.

He appealed to the government to allow the Christians especially in KatorParish to come together during the Easter celebration adding preventive measures of Covid-19 will be observed.

“We have a plan to celebrate Good Friday and Easter Sunday only then we shall again be permitted by the Ministry of Health to continue coming to churches,” he added.

He has assured the Christians that if the Ministry of Health permits them, the morning mass will be taken by His Grace Ameyu Martin Mulla.

“The mass in Kator parish will be taken by the Archbishop of Archdiocese of Juba His Grace Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, he will be the one to celebrate the mass at St Theresa Kator,” He disclosed said.