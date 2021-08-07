jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, August 7th, 2021
HomeNewsChristians in UK donate shs.3.6m to support refugees
News

Christians in UK donate shs.3.6m to support refugees

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Madi living in refugee settlements in West Nile received relief aid from Bristol Diocese in the United Kingdom to support the vulnerable clergy as occasioned by the Corona Virus Pandemic lockdown.

The Diocese of West Nile received 3.6 million shillings from Bristol Diocese in the United Kingdom through the Province of the Church of Uganda.

The Diocesan Secretary, Nasser Godfrey told Juba Monitor yesterday that they identified 50 active Clergy across the Diocese to benefit from the relief aid.

“We have identified 50 clergy in ten settlements,within west Nile,’’ he said.

According to Nasser, each beneficiary would receive either food items or cash amounting to 70,000 shillings.

Those in far places from the Diocesan headquarters would receive their relief cash on Mobile Money while those within reach will receive food items.

While offloadingthe food relief aid over the weekend, Bishop Charles Collins Andaku, thanked the Diocese of Bristol in the United Kingdom for supporting the clergy all over Uganda adding that the clergy had been going through a lot of suffering as a result of lockdown.

The Bishop prayed for the beneficiaries to use the relief aid well, to give them strength to do the work for God.

He said the support should energize them to mobilize Christians to raise resources to support the vulnerable community members within their reach.

“This is a big support, it will make us to move to Christians door to door,’’ he said.

You Might Also Like

News

FLOOD Displaces over 3,000

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Flood caused by excess rainfall has left more than 3,650people from 612 households without homes in Pigi County, Jonglei Statearea, official has revealed. In an interview with Juba Monitor on Phone, the Pigi County commissioner Nyok Mialual Miayiik, said areas includingWunlith, Canal suburb of Pigi Town, and Khorflus had been affected by torrential floods,submerging, crops and homes since June this year. He said the displaced are sheltering in limited strips of dry land in church and school compound, densely packed units, with poor sanitation. “The heavy flooding...
News

Kasike company abandons 12km road project

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto A delayed completion of the road project in Alere refugee camp has generated a lot of mixed reactions among the refugees and the host community. A total of 12.5km of road length connecting Eleukwe, Oliji and Ogujebe was contracted to Kasike Construction Company limited by the Adjumani district local government on June 1 2020 which was to be completed within a period of 6 months. Kanzo Kennedy the area local council chairman for Pachara sub county told Juba Monitor that they were having a lot of...
error: Content is protected !!