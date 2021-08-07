Christians in UK donate shs.3.6m to support refugees

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

The Madi living in refugee settlements in West Nile received relief aid from Bristol Diocese in the United Kingdom to support the vulnerable clergy as occasioned by the Corona Virus Pandemic lockdown.

The Diocese of West Nile received 3.6 million shillings from Bristol Diocese in the United Kingdom through the Province of the Church of Uganda.

The Diocesan Secretary, Nasser Godfrey told Juba Monitor yesterday that they identified 50 active Clergy across the Diocese to benefit from the relief aid.

“We have identified 50 clergy in ten settlements,within west Nile,’’ he said.

According to Nasser, each beneficiary would receive either food items or cash amounting to 70,000 shillings.

Those in far places from the Diocesan headquarters would receive their relief cash on Mobile Money while those within reach will receive food items.

While offloadingthe food relief aid over the weekend, Bishop Charles Collins Andaku, thanked the Diocese of Bristol in the United Kingdom for supporting the clergy all over Uganda adding that the clergy had been going through a lot of suffering as a result of lockdown.

The Bishop prayed for the beneficiaries to use the relief aid well, to give them strength to do the work for God.

He said the support should energize them to mobilize Christians to raise resources to support the vulnerable community members within their reach.

“This is a big support, it will make us to move to Christians door to door,’’ he said.