Thursday, March 3rd, 2022
Christians called upon to pray for world peace as lent season commences

Dr Justin BadiArama, the Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan

By James Atem Kuir

The Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS), Dr Justin Badi Arama yesterday made a passionate call on Christians to pray for world peace and victims of violence witnessed in different parts of the county recently.

Dr Aramamade the call on Wednesday ina statement to mark the beginning of the Lent season, a solemn Christian observance of the days 40 days Jesus Christ spent fasting in the desert according to the Gospels of Luke, Matthew, and Luke.

The religious leader lamented the widespread suffering caused by recent waves of intercommunal clashes witnessed in Warrap State,Abyei, Unity State and Jonglei State and Eastern Equatoria State among other parts of the country.

He also urged for prays to end the raging war in eastern Europe and the escalating tension between Western powers and Russiaas the latter continues its invasion of Ukraine.

“Pray for peace in the world, remembering our brothers and sisters in Abyei and other parts of our country where there are intercommunal violence, displacements and sufferings. Pray also for the war between Russia and Ukraine to come to an end,” Archbishop Badi said in a statement obtained by Juba Monitor.

“Pray for relief from plagues and pestilences. Ask God’s mercy on the widespread suffering caused by Covid-19 pandemic and diseases,” the cleric added.

The Lent season begins on Ash Wednesday with the marking of foreheads with cross signs and ends approximately six weeks later; depending on the Christian denomination and local custom.

The observance used by many Christian faithful to repent and abstain from practices considered bad during the fasting including sex and alcoholism, concludes either on the evening of Maundy Thursday,[8] or at sundown on Holy Saturday, when the Easter Vigil is celebrated.

 Sundays may or may not be excluded, depending on the denomination.

According to the Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, there are about 3.5 millionfollowers of the Anglican communion in the east African nation.

