Christians advised to be strong in faith

By Emelda Siama John

Christians have been asked to be strong in faith in order for them to build strong relationship with one another as believers in one hope and faith.

In an Exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, the Coordinator in the Office of Education and Childhood Dominica Anthonysaid thatshe once worked with Bishop in 1989and she leant a lot of things from the retired late Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba Pono Lukudu.

“The late Bishop was a person who gave us hope, during the time of war, he used to tell us not to lose hope, he was saying that peace will come, and we managed to stay in Juba for 21 years during the time of war, and by then we had only one Catholic Church calledClemencia,all prayers were conducted there and all churches where united,” she said.

She narrated that retired late Archbishop Lukudu was a straight forward leader and nationalist, and worked as a mediator in Sudan conflict.

She revealed that South Sudan councils of churches was initiated by the Bishop of Catholic Church, Augustino moraine was the Bishop of South Sudan Council of Churches which the bishop came after. So, the ACC were standing firm withBishop Lukudu Loro, even before death, he was deep in the government as an advisor.

“We sing the song, do you believe we remember Bishop Lukudu Loro, we should not leave the song to die so that we remember him, most people are commenting that if you want to see a good shepherd, come to juba dioceses, the Bishop is ever available,” she cited.

She said that is not easy to be a true Christian because you need to scarify yourselves. ‘As youth, you need to be as the youth of 80s where everybody was united, we don’t call ourselves by parishes, we don’t call ourselves by the chapel we pray in, but we call ourselves a Catholic youth.

“We as the youth, should give our hand to develop the church, the church cannot grow without us, the church cannot go ahead without our contribution and we should advise our children,” she said.