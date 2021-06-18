Christian Agency sensitizes communities on conflict mitigation

By Atem James Kuir

Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPaD), a faith-based organization in partnership with local youth has sensitized the communities living across different zones in Mangalla payam, Central Equatoria State on conflict mitigation measures.

The group believed that championing awareness campaigns on conflict mitigation would boost local capacities to promote peaceful coexistence in their localities.

“The sensitization was done by mean of moving vehicle. We hired a vehicle with the sound system where people were able to move from one location to another.

“All the about 20 established zones in Mangalla were reached with the aim of enabling peaceful society,” said Kuch Isaiah Maluk, the organization’s project officer.

The campaign highlighted the significance on peace building amongst the host and the internal displaced communities.

“It was also to create awareness on how the internally displaced persons (IDPs) together with the host could promote love and unity among themselves,” Maluk said.

The project was funded by the USAID through Democracy International – South Sudan Success program.

Gai Jacob Bol, a youth representative in Mangalla acknowledged that it was an important chance to engage communities on peaceful coexistence.

“It was a chance to get them aware about the consequences of the conflict and trauma healing so that conflict free socieities could be built,” he said.

The communities were able to pledge peaceful resolution of grievances if they arise, in order to maintain harmonious living.

Emmanuel Kembe, a youth from the host community affirmed that they were now working together as youth to engage communities on how to address arising conflict.

“Yes, we are working together and I believe we will engage the communities to put conflict to an end,” he said.

In May, the leaders of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and host community in Mangalla agreed to promote social coexistence among themselves.

The local leaders made a promise during a community dialogue on conflict and trauma healing approach among different ethnicities held in Mangalla.

After the devastating floods across Jonglei areas, thousands of people were displaced to Mangalla Payam where they sought shelter.