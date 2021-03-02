Christian Agency embarks on civic education in Jonglei

By James Atem Kuir

Christian Agency for Peace and Development (CAPaD), a faith-based national organization has embarked on civic education in Jonglei state.

The sensitization campaigns on basic human rights and gender equality in Bor town are meant to empower students to be agents of transformation in their respective communities and schools.

“We believe the exercise would educate the students and pupils from different learning institutions in the state on essential rights,” Samuel Manyok, the organization’s field coordinator explained.

“The students will act as agents of change and transformation in the society as far as people’s rights are concerned,” he added.

The campaign also prioritizes fundamental rights entailed in the Country’s Bill of Rights which also embraces gender balance.

The event was conducted by Christian Agency for Peace and Development through a funding of the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).

About four schools participated in the first session while students adhered to the COVID-19 measures.

A total of 540 pupils and students were reached in the first session as others are reached in the next series of events.

Philip Manyok, a student of Alpha Junior Primary School in Bor said there was a need for communities to grant fundamental rights as entailed in the constitution and other International Human Rights declarations.

“We the students and other citizens deserve the rights to education and protection. So such rights need to be respected. We opt to be protected in one way or the other,” he said.

He applauded the campaign adding that they were equipped with knowledge and skills to defend their basics essential rights.

For her part, Arok Garang, a female participant from Vine High School remarked that she was now equipped with knowledge to help the communities in return.

According to Miss Garang, she would be able to advance human rights awareness to the local people.

“I will make sure that I am part of communities’ transformation by ensuring maximum enlightenment on human rights abuses and awareness. I will also champion gender parity as opposed to biases happening in our communities,” Ms. Garang confessed.

The organization’s overall idea is to train and empower students on essential basic human rights and advance equality in their localities.