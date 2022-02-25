Christian Agency campaigns against tribalism in Jonglei

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Christian Agency for Peace and Development, a faith-based national organization has embarked on series of campaigns against tribalism and gender inequality in Bor Town of Jonglei State.

Samuel Manyok Deng, the Field Coordinator for the entity said the drive being conducted in Bor would enlighten the locals to shun tribalism and gender inequality in the areas.

“It was planned and executed basically to reduce tension of tribalism among the citizens,” he said from Bor.

“We have seen scenarios where young people have always involved themselves in the tribal related issues in the past, but this has been a setback to peace among the communities. So, we need to eliminate and challenge tribalism now among the people of Jonglei State,” he added.

According to Mr. Deng, it was high time for the people of Jonglei to live in peace and harmony without dwelling on tribalism as it also eradicates gender inequality issues.

The campaign dubbed “Aninawa”, an Arabic phrase that is translated as “we are the same” targets local citizens, businessmen and microbusiness owners in Bor town.

“It is vital because we are in the interim period of implementing peace agreement. In the past, we need to know that the communities were pitted against each other, but this is the high time we need to rebuild and rehabilitate,” Deng added.

At least over 550 individuals were reached during the exercise. These include people from the Protection of Civilian Sites in Bor who are integrating into the communities in one way or another. The drive also covered different Blocks and Langbaar vicinities among others respectively.

Gabriel Majok, a beneficiary of the campaign said the initiative was likely to make it possible for the communities to understand the importance of gender equality.

“Critically, if we can look at what gender equality constitutes, we will get to realize that our communities are really behind. So, I believe through this exercise, our elders and parents will understand the importance of gender equality in the communities,” he said.

He appealed to the organization to keep helping the communities in a bid to achieve societal stability.

The strategy involved having youth from different diversities engaged in unique but effective engagements such as radio talk shows, conducting stakeholders’ meetings and moving in the areas to advance the campaign in Bor.

All these energy and concerted efforts were geared towards ensuring the engaged youth play a critical role in eradicating tribalism and gender inequality in an elusive attempt to grasp peace across the State, according to the Organization.

The #Ninasawa campaign is expected to make locals walk into the cloudy waters of building peaceful coexistence and hate free society among its civil populations.

The activity was conducted through the financial support of the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA).