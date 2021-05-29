Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Did you know that a person who has nothing to lose will help you lose everything you ever worked for? This therefore calls for one to” choose your company wisely” It is also in the general domain that “life is a one-time offer-use it well”. I am in this side of the world because quite a number of time some people have ended up being misled or misguided by people they thought were their good friends but who actually were around them for what they were giving out instead of having positive intention. There is a saying which l may not rightly translate in English but which goes like this “ music only sang the person present” which means those absent cannot be sang because they are not present to acknowledge and reward the music. People have different motive in life but as you grow up and live with different backgrounds, it is possible to learn, know and understand what type people you would associate with. My friend told me of one he thought of being a very close and a good friend for that matter but who later turned out to be a bitter enemies after backstabbing him. These are common cases in society and in human life. Sometime it is better to associate with the devil you know than the angel you do not know. Look around and ask yourself who is really your friend is. Many a time we have been blinded by sweet talks and imagined and created honesty while the actual purpose and objective of them was not really pure as gold as they want the public to believe. They mostly live false tunnel of lies and deceit and good at manufacturing topics to suit their own end. They have their egos which are beyond their own limits but which they pretend to be real them. They come with ideas to help you solve your problem(s) but with a catch or a bait. Who are these people? They are normal, able and live with us and among us. They eat with us, talk and walk with us. They work with us and socialize with us but with inner different agendas. This why one has to choose a company to associate with wisely and without falling into a trap. There are some human-beings who do not qualify to be in this categories because of being turncoats who do not decide for themselves by follow others as if they do not have their own minds and thinking abilities to make their own decisions. I am compelled to approach this matter because in this century and time human being should behave with the present instead of the past time. We have come to let those who are talking about others do so as long as they do not add any value into one’s life and do not put food on one’s table. They talk because they have nothing to do and all they want is to help you lose everything you ever worked for. Life is a one-time offer-use it well and chose your company wisely.