Choirs, Central Committee going to Loa

By Emelda Siama John

Choirs and the Central Committee leave today for the final celebration of Our Lady of Assumption-Loa Parish, Catholic Diocese of Torit in Eastern Equatoria State.

The Centenary celebration is the season of celebrating faith after a long journey to reach 100 years of faith as Christians.

David Joseph, the logistics officer at the Centenary of Loa said that they were in Rajaf Parish to collect tents and chairs to be taken to Loa Parish.

“Some of the Central Committee members left yesterday to Loa, but the choirs together with the charismatic groups from Juba, Nimule and Uganda camps will be leaving today because there are a lot of activities to be done in Loa Parish, but after reaching to the Parish, the choirs will carry the way of cross up to Loa church,” he said.

He revealed that the popular mission was like the kind of divine mercy as it was said that “father may they be one as we are one.”This was written according to the book of John.

“We celebrate popular mission to strengthen our faith, not only in Madi community but for everybody to know that if someone has done to you bad things, you have to reconcile.It’s always about forgiveness and reconciliation.The choirs will come back on 16thAugust after the occasion,” he added.

He stated that on 13thof August it would be Matrimony, on 14thAugust, it would be a Vigil Mass and preparation for the conclusion of the Centenary celebration in Loa, then on 15thof August, it would be the final conclusion of 100 years of faith in our Lady of Assumption Loa parish Diocese of Torit.

Loa Mission was founded as a Parish in 1921.Until 1983, it operated as one of the parishes of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba.In 1983, it became one of the Dioceses of Torit after the creation of Torit Diocese by Pope Saint John Paul with HL Bishop Paride Taban as the first Bishop.