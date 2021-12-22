Chinese oil firm donates USD 20,000 to Upper Nile University

By Yiep Joseph

China National Petroleum Cooperation (CNPC) yesterday announced a donation of 20,000 United States dollars to Upper Nile University (UNU) to improve its research and library services.

The financial support was announced in aceremony witnessed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Chinese embassy in Juba.

While addressing the gathering on Tuesday, LuiZhi Yong, CNPC country manager said the support would help to improve research and other academic conditionsof the University.

“Showing CNPC’sphilosophy of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and the CNPC’s commitments to make more contributions to the social and economic development of South Sudan, today CNPC is going to set up $ 20,000 of scholarship so as to improve schooling conditions of Upper NileUniversity and to help young people to pursue their goals and personal growth,” Zhi said.

He stated that the company attaches importance to local education around operating areas, striving to improve education through funding talents for further studies and developing scholarship.

“As an international oil company, CNPC has always been taking good care of society and participating in public welfare undertaking as key elements of being an excellent corporate citizen,” he said.

Professor Adel Magnesio, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Higher Education appreciated CNPC for supporting academic institutions in the country.

He pledged government cooperation with the partners in improving education sector in the country.

Adel called on the students to make proper use of the books in library in order to acquire knowledge necessary for the progress of the country.

Youhanis Edward,DeputyVice Chancellor for Academic Affairs of the UNU reaffirmed the university commitment to improve education sector in the country.

He appreciated CNPC for their support toward improving research in Upper Nile University.

Hua Ning, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan stressed that his country and partners would continue to support the public Institutions in the country.

He added that Chinese Universities and the South Sudanese counterparts would continue to exchange knowledge and learn from each other in all aspects.