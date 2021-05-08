Chinese medical language introduced

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Chinese language has been officially introduced in Juba Teaching Hospital to bridge the gap of communicationbetween the locals and Chinese doctors.

Last year, the eighth batch of Chinese medical teams that consisted of experts in the field of laboratory technology, intensive care and public health and nursing arrived in the country.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Economic and Commercial Counsellor for Embassy of the People’s Republic of China Mu Jianjun said that China government and South Sudan government are working hard to improve life facilities in Juba Teaching hospital.

“The new medical Chinese language course which is introduce today will be good to the people who commit themselves to learn the medical language. The health care workers teams in Juba teaching hospital have the opportunity to learn any language especially medical language which is very important for doctors to understand among others,”

He added that learning amedical language is a very vital part of human connection because language allows them to share any idea, thought and feeling with others. It empowers you to build societies.

Dr. PawilArop, the Acting Director General Juba Teaching Hospital said learning Chinese medical language,means you have learned complex system of words, structure and grammar to effectively communicate with others because most of people language comes naturally and we learn how to communicate.

“I appreciate the Chinese team for providing free medicine as well as introducing Chinese medical language to South Sudanese doctors in hospital. We are very happy and I would like to call all doctors in Juba Teaching hospital, colleagues to come and register in this training. By learning a foreign language, you can understand ideas and thoughts that may be different from your own language and you can learn customs and how people interact in a given society,”

She added that the training will bring great impact to our doctors because the direct function of language is to help them direct information.



