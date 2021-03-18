Chinese doctors introduce new health machine

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Chinese medical doctors have installed a new health machine known as‘Colposcopy’in Juba Teaching Hospital meant to enhance cervical cancer screening for patients at the Hospital.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Genealogy Dr. Wang Lili said the new Colposcopy machine was preferred for those who were not pregnant and have no lesions with colposcopy.

“The Chinese medical team and the Ministry of Health work together to coordinate and support existing patient safety work to promote upscaling and sustainability of important patient safety requirements. We do this, it is the responsibility of everyone working in health service; clinicians, managers, and support staff to ensure that they take into account patient safety aspects of their role. Services need to be designed and delivered within the period of Covid-19 to minimize the risk of patient safety incidents occurring,” Lili said.

She added that there was a need to ensure that the care experienced by patients was of high quality and effective.

The Chinese Medical team leader, Dr. Wu Huaiguosaid China medical team have obligation to fight against Covid-19 with South Sudanese people because the Chinese medical team share their all experience with South Sudanese doctors to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Share the experience from China with South Sudanese doctors and fighting against Covid-19 is responsibility obligation. We are working here to create friendship between China and South Sudan,”

He added that since February, the energy rate for Covid-19 has reduced30% percent of temperature rate.