Chinese doctors donate medical equipment

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Eight Batch of Chinese Medical teams have donated medicines equipment to Juba Teaching Hospital.

According to the Team, the join donation worth USD 170,000 was purchased by the China National Health Commission and the Anhui Provincial Health Commission, covering commonly used drugs in various departments, used in operating rooms, and urgently needed mobile C-arm high-frequency X-ray machines and surgical lifts in the Juba Teaching Hospital.

The Acting Director General of Juba Teaching Hospital Dr. PawilAropYor appreciated Chinese doctors for donating medicines and equipment and for their long-term support to Juba Teaching Hospital.

“Juba Teaching Hospital has always put the lives and health of the people of South Sudan into consideration. In the first place, earnestly implement the requirements of the South Sudan government and deploy related work in strict accordance with the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control standards.

She added that Juba Teaching Hospital attaches great importance to the exchange and cooperation with the Chinese government and the China medical team, and hoped to communicate closely and deepen cooperation in clinical work and talent training in the future.

She revealed that she has signed the donation certificate with Chinese Wu Huaiguo, the Team leader of the medical team. The two parties conducted in-depth exchanges on the further deepening of China-South Sudan cooperation in the field of health and how to learn from China’s experience in the prevention and control of the epidemic in the Juba Teaching Hospital under the current situation.

However, the team leader Wu Huaiguo said that the donation of medical equipment was to express the responsibility of the Chinese government and the China medical team, and to convey the Chinese people’s care and friendship to the people of South Sudan.

“for the past eight years, Chinese Medical team have donated medical equipment to Juba Teaching Hospital by the Chinese government and the China medical team, discussed the implementation of China-Africa counterpart cooperation hospital, and looked forward to the further development of the Juba Teaching Hospital with the help of the Chinese government and the China medical team,”