China vows to continue support education sector

By William Madouk Garang

The Chinese government through its Embassy in South Sudan on Friday vowed to continue to build teachers’ capacity, provide technical and material assistance for better learning chances to all.

This was unveiled yesterday during a visit to the Chinese Learning (Mandarin) facility at Juba Day Secondary School officiated by the Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning and Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok, undersecretary in the Ministry of Education & Instruction.

The Chinese classroom comprises of 60 students learning Mandarin – a Chinese language some of which were students at Juba Day Schools, others are teachers and government officials.

This was under the Second Phase of the China–Aided Cooperation Project in Education, a 3 years grant of 20 million US dollars from the Chinese government to print both secondary and primary textbooks and the capacity building of teachers and educational management personnel.

In his speech to the media, the Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, Hua Ning said the country had gone through hardships especially in the education sector, and promised to leave no child behind.

“Language is a very useful tool to understand one another; to learn the culture, philosophy, [and] history of another country. So, you have been learning Mandarin for some time and you have a glimpse of Chinese culture, Ambassador Ning said.

“We came here to support the development of Education, I hope that every child in South Sudan will have a textbook to write on, will have school to attend and this will finally build a promising future for the younger generation,” he added.

Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Education & Instruction, called on the Chinese Ambassador to extend the teaching of Mandarin language to other secondary schools across the country.

“As I said the particular phase [II] includes a very important aspect which is a cultural element which is the teaching of Mandarin Chinese language to students and also Chinese culture,” Kuyok said.

“There is a high demand for the teaching of the Chinese language. In fact, I brought with me six headmasters of national secondary schools and I was telling ambassador [that] we need to extend this program to other secondary schools in the country,” he added.

However, one of the beneficiaries called Joseph said “The message I want to send to my colleague is that let them come and join us in learning the Chinese language. We were just been learning Chinese for three months and now we can speak, so, I hope they can join us such that we push together,”