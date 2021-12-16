China donates 4000 metric tonnes of food to flood victims

By BidaElly David

China has donated 4016 metric tonnes of rice to assist people affected by floods across the country yesterday.

Hua Niing, Chinese envoy to South Sudan said his government donated the rice to show solidarity with people whose livelihoods have been devastated by months of in the country.

He noted that South Sudan is one of the countries dealing with a lot of challenges as a result of h natural and manmade disasters in the African Continent.

“We are honoured to donate this relief through solidarity to the flood-affected states in South Sudan since South Sudan is one of the most affected countries with natural disasters in the African Continent,” he stated.

According to the UN, this year’s flooding has affected more than 800,000 people mostly in Jonglei, Unity, and Upper Nile Warrap states, creating food insecurity and other humanitarian crises.

“South Sudan has been hit by heavy unseen floods where 800000 people were affected and 11 million faced food insecurity,” he said.

The Chinese Ambassador pointed out that humanitarian aid alone cannot adjust the food insecurity in South Sudan but a wider response mechanism was needed to tackle poverty through agricultural development.

“Humanitarian aid can alone not adjust the food insecurity rather we should tackle the root causes by reducing poverty and developing the agricultural sector,” he said.

Hua pledged the country’s continued support to South Sudan amidst natural disasters.

For his part, the chairperson of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), ManaseLomole urged state chairpersons of RRC to ensure that the donation from the Chinese government reaches the intended beneficiaries in the states.

“Through the State Chairpersons of Relief and rehabilitation commission, there must be a clear assurance that the donation reaches all the affected states in South Sudan,” he cautioned.

He thanked the government of the People’s Republic of China for contributing towards health and humanitarian services in South Sudan.

“China has not only stood in supporting South Sudan in humanitarian services but also in the health sector,” he said.