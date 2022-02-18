Chiefs urged to reform customary laws

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Minister of Local government and Law Agencies in Central Equatoria State is urging all traditional leaders in greater Yei to embark on customary law reforms.

Moro Isaac Jenesio mentions that customary laws have accepted legal requirements of community rulings.

He appeals for adaption and review of the customary laws to match constitutional bills not to cause damage of cultures.

“Customary laws are customs which are accepted as legal requirements or rules to govern our communities and the most important thing is the ascertainment review and documentation which means that we have these customs but still there is divergence because so many customs have been adapted into these customs and if it causes damage then we have to make sure we review them and document them so that they will not continue with such customs in our midst and the practices of the indigenous communities,” He commends.

The minister echoes on the importance of customary law review and documentation to stop some of the colonial infringement into cultures.

Moro stresses that the training will help protect the customary laws of South Sudan communities.

He expresses disappointment in types of marriages and charges levied on couples during marriage arrangements.

“The importance of these customary law development ascertainment review and documentation is that it helps stop some of the colonial laws from infringing on the lifestyle of the communities. Our customary laws will be protected if we are able to outline whether the customs is part of us or not. What I want to appreciate in this sitting is that our communities have been coexisting for very long,” reveals the minister.

Minister Moro acknowledges the reforms yarn for in customary laws and promises state support to the citizens of greater Yei.

He asks traditional leaders to focus on the safety and voluntary return of the refugees and internally displace persons.

The training with support from IOM and 2011 resilience consortium group is aiming at strengthening the traditional justice system for peace, social cohesion and recovery in the three counties of Yei, Morobo and Lainya.

The workshop ascertains review and reforms documented from the reaction of chiefs, Judges and other relevant rule of law institutions.

Customary law and traditional practices that are contrary to bill of rights enshrined in the transitional constitution of South Sudan 2011 will be identified and mechanisms for eradication set.