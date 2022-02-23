Chiefs urged to cooperate in validating customary law

By Yiep Joseph

Chiefs urged to work together with the Central Equatoria State’s local government in the legalization of the customary laws in the state.

The five-day workshop aimed to ascertain and review customary laws in the three counties of Central Equatoria state concluded with a call for all the traditional chiefs in the various areas of Lainya, Morobo, and Yei to cooperate with the local government in order to validate the laws so as to be tabled in the state assembly in the nearby future.

In his closing remark for the work on behalf of the Central Equatoria Minister of Local government, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa, the Commissioner Yei-River County called on all the chiefs to cooperate with the local government and go through the review customary in order to validate them for use.

“The reason why our honorable members are here is to make sure they help you by reporting all that we have discussed here such that the parliament can look into it and it becomes a law after validation,” Cyrus said.

He urged the state members of parliament to struggle and let customary law documents enter parliament for more discussion without delay in order to help the local chiefs.

He called on the local chiefs to be honest in handling the affairs in their various communities through fair judgment and inclusive decision making

Meanwhile, DanialLokoroto, the representative of the parliament reaffirmed the local government’s commitment in making sure traditional chiefs are upgraded to meet the needs of the citizen.

He called on the Chiefs to work hand in hand to validate the customary laws

As we are going to Juba, we shall brief the speaker of the assembly on the process of these customary laws and I called on all the local chiefs to cooperate with us where necessary

He appreciated the IOM legal Consultant Deng BiongMijak for his sacrifice in making sure that customary law be documented in Central Equatoria state.

The five days training that brought 150 participants including chiefs, youths, and women representatives across the three counties of Yei River, Lainya, and Morobo of Central Equatoria was conducted by IOM under the project Locally Driven Solutions for Social Cohesion and Promoting Early Recovery in the country’s Former Breadbasket and funded by South Sudan Reconciliation and Resilience Trust Fund (RSRTF).

These stakeholders workshop aimed at ascertainment, review and documentation of the customary laws of the communities of Lainya, Morobo and Yei Counties and training of traditional chiefs, to strengthen the traditional justice system for peace social cohesion, and recovery in the three counties deliberated on issues such Land, Marriage, divorce, murder, rape among others.