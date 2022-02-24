Chiefs urged to cooperate in validating customary law

By Yiep Joseph

Chiefs urged to work together with the Central Equatoria State’s local government in legalization of the customary laws in the state.

The five-day workshop aimed to ascertain and review customary laws in the three counties of Central Equatoria state concluded with a call for all the traditional chiefs in the various areas of Lainya, Morobo and Yei to cooperate with the local government in order to validate the laws so as to be tabled in the state assembly in the nearby future.

In his closing remark for the work on behalf of the Central Equatoria Minister of Local government, Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa, the Commissioner Yei-River County called on all the chiefs to cooperate with the local government and go through the review customary in order to validate them for use.

“The reason why our honorable members are here is to make sure they help you by reporting all what we have discussed here such that the parliament can look into it and it becomes a law after validation” Cyrus said.

He urged the state members of parliament to struggle and let customary law document enter parliament for more discussion without delay in order help the local chiefs.

He called on the local chiefs to be honest in handling the affairs in their various communities through fair judgment and inclusive decision making

Meanwhile Danial Lokoroto, the representative of the parliament reaffirmed local government commitment in making sure traditional chiefs are upgraded to meet the needs of the citizen.

He called on the Chiefs to work hand in hand to validate the customary laws

As we are going to Juba, we shall brief the speaker of the assembly on the process of these customary laws and I called on all the local chiefs to cooperate with us where necessary

He appreciated the IOM legal Consultant Deng Biong Mijak for his sacrifice in making sure that customary law be documented in Central Equatoria state.

The five days training that brought 150 participants including chiefs, youths and women representative across the three counties of Yei River, Lainya and Morobo of Central Equatoria was conducted by IOM under the project Locally Driven Solutions for Social Cohesion and Promoting Early Recovery in the country’s Former Breadbasket and funded by South Sudan Reconciliation and Resilience Trust Fund (RSRTF).

These stakeholders workshop aimed at ascertainment, review and documentation of the customary laws of the communities of Lainya, Morobo and Yei Counties and training of traditional chiefs, to strengthen the traditional justice system for peace social cohesion and recovery in the three counties deliberated on issues such Land, Marriage, divorce, murder, rape among others.

Police arrested 5 suspects over church shooting

By Deng Ghai Deng

Police in the Jonglei State have arrested at least 5 suspects in connection with last month’s assassination attempt of bishops inside a church.

The incident happened after a group of armed assailants who were believed to be supporters of the defrocked Archbishop Ruben Akurdid entered the Lang-baar B church premises and opened fire in two rooms of the church, injuring several people including Bishop Zachariah Manyok Biar of the Wangule Diocese, who was shot in the face.

Bor town Police Chief Brigadier General Chol Achiek Deng said officers have arrested five suspects who are cooperating with authorities ahead of being arraigned in court.

“The arrest was delayed all this time because the people and the police were up and down focusing on the insecurity. On 16th March the attorney issued the arrest warrant for the suspects and we forwarded it to the Joint Operation Police for implementation. Five people have been arrested. They are put in custody for investigations.” Deng said

He added that Police are still searching for seven other suspects. He said the suspects will be charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.

Jok Majak Aduot, the Secretary of the Episcopal church’s Langbaar B church said he was relieved to see police arrest the suspected perpetrators in the attack.

“We were looking for these people, we wanted them arrested so that they could explain to the court why they did come and shoot. They took our belongings including phones and they destroyed the church car. We need this case forward without interference either from anyone from the community or any politician,” Aduot said

Bishop Zachariah Manyok of the Wangule Diocese, Gabriel Thuch Agoth of the Kongor Diocese and Archbishop Moses Anur were all sleeping in separate rooms on the grounds of the Langbaar B Church when they were sprayed with bullets in the middle of the night.

The office of Ruben Akur denied involvement in the attack.

Justin Badi Arama, the Primate of the Episcopal Church in South Sudan had condemned the incident and blamed the attack on some unnamed senior officials from Jonglei state.

The standoff between Bishop Akurdid and ECS primate Justin Badi Arama began in August 2020 when Badi Arama fired Akurdid from his post as archbishop of Jonglei Internal Province and the Bishop of Bor Diocese after he established three additional dioceses of Makuac, Anyidi and Kolnyang within the Jonglei internal province without consulting other church officials. Arama appointed Bishop Moses Anur to replace Akurdid who was expected to retire, but Akurdid Akurdit filed a case in Juba’s high court challenging his dismissal. The court dismissed the case and referred it to a church tribunal for settlement.

Authorities in Duk call on humanitarian assistance

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The authorities of Duk County of Jonglei State called on the humanitarians to assist over 700 people who were displaced by last flooding to the highland of Gadiang with plastic sheets, food assistance, clean water, mosquito nets, blankets and medications.

John Chatim, The Commissioner of Duk County said that people of Gadiang are in desperate need of food assistance and clean water, blankets, mosquito nets and medications after being asked by humanitarian organizations to move from flooded areas to highland areas.

“The number of people displaced to Gadiang increases day by day and the current recorded number is 704 vulnerable people but we didn’t know the current number because there is no access of network, the only access of communication is radio communication and these people’snew settlement after the humanitarians asked the people from flooded area to highland and Gadiang is highland which cannot be flooded and migration started in January and February”. Chatim said

He added that State government of Jonglei asked the humanitarians to assist the vulnerable people in Gadiang with medication and access to clean water, food assistances by establishing hand pump boreholes and blankets.

In South Sudan, an estimated 780,000 people in 31 counties were reported as affected by flooding since May 2021. People in Jonglei, Unity, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile States, are the worst affected people by the floods. Flooding has led to widespread collapse of livelihoods, severely affecting the ability of households to maintain livestock decreasing community and household coping capacities.Areas like Duk, Ayod and Fangak has experienced four flooding events. Unusually, flooding in January occurred outside of the rainy season, indicating that rainfall is not the only trigger for flooding in the county. Rather, it is likely that excess water coming from upstream overwhelmed the absorbing capacity of the local swamps, which may have still contained water from the previous rainy season. Floods in Duk County has prevented people from cultivating their lands since 2020-2021, and has resulted in populations converging on highlands and further to Sudan. Given the trends of floods, it is difficult for communities to continue living in Fangak, alternative measures for livelihood are important.