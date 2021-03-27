jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 28th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtChiefs should respect the law
A foot for thought

Chiefs should respect the law

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday, there was a story published in the newspaper that said that nineteen local chiefs were detained for causing violence and allegedly assaulting two local administrators in the state.  Such kind of behavior is not allowed by local chiefs in the states. Local Chiefs by definition are the local leaders in the areas. All local administration in the areas is being run by them. It is unbecoming for them to take the law into their hands.  Beating administrators in the office is already a crime. By doing such kind of activites means they are not qualified to be chiefs.

What would be their roles to the citizens in the areas, how could they advise people to do well and apply customary laws? There might have been something that went wrong which should be investigated. Arresting them was a good procedure because their actions showed that they are no longer local leaders.

They should face law like any person who does wrong, maybe it would lead to their dismissal from the position, for that reason, they have shown a bad example. Nobody should respect them as chiefs because they didn’t respect themselves.

For whatever reason in the area, they should be patient and take the right procedures. Or correct the system in the right manner as responsible leaders in the areas.  However, their actions showed that they are not qualified to be chiefs based on their behaviors.  What was not clear in the story was whether they have met the qualifications, educated or not. In those years, most of the chiefs were not educated but they did well even if they could not read English and Arabic very well.

Nevertheless, some people are born leaders; such kinds of people perform well on their duties given to them. For that reason, chiefs whether educated or not must face law so that no chief can do the same.  Thus, other Chiefs from the other areas should learn from the mistake of their colleagues and not repeat the same. Let us learn to practice good approach and respect laws in the country.  Taking laws into our hands should not help us, instead, it would cause us problems.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Elections impact in the country

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor On 25 of this month, there was a debate between Activists and government officials on the issue of elections in the country. Many said talked of how elections could be conducted in the country. For elections to take place in the country there should be a lot of things to be done. In the first place, there should be peace in the country where political parties conduct rallies and campaigns for elections. Secondly, there should be committees to carry out data in the...
A foot for thought

Exams leakage rumors should be investigated

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The information posted on social media that the National Examinations were leaked need to be investigated. The Chairman of General students Union Michael Makor yesterday denied the allegation in media saying there were no examination leakages. He said he confirmed it after the students sat for English paper, the exams they sat forwere different compared to what people circulated on social media.  However, in a report published by the newspaper, students from different schools said the paper they sat for was indicating 2020 and the one that circulated on social...
A foot for thought

Tribute to late Diana Susu Hassan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor People of South Sudan and particularly in Central Equatoria State are mourning late Diana Susu Hassan who passed away on 22nd of March 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya. Late Hassan was the Minister of Finance in Central Equatoria State who was appointed recently. It is unfortunate that the government of Central EquatoriaState didn’t benefit from the experience of late Hassan as the new state Minister of Finance. Late Hassan is young, she was expected to do a lot to the state and thewhole country....
A foot for thought

World Water Day Celebrations

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to the information provided by Google, World Water Day is being celebrated every year on 22ndMarch; one of the aims was to discuss challenges facing people in the world about the water crisis. Yet, the date was observed in 1993 after releasing its importance in the world. World Water Day raised awareness of about 2.2 billion people living without access to safe water in the world. However, yesterday the celebration was conducted online due to COVID-19 Pandemic. In South Sudan, people talked...
error: Content is protected !!