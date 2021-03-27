Chiefs should respect the law

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday, there was a story published in the newspaper that said that nineteen local chiefs were detained for causing violence and allegedly assaulting two local administrators in the state. Such kind of behavior is not allowed by local chiefs in the states. Local Chiefs by definition are the local leaders in the areas. All local administration in the areas is being run by them. It is unbecoming for them to take the law into their hands. Beating administrators in the office is already a crime. By doing such kind of activites means they are not qualified to be chiefs.

What would be their roles to the citizens in the areas, how could they advise people to do well and apply customary laws? There might have been something that went wrong which should be investigated. Arresting them was a good procedure because their actions showed that they are no longer local leaders.

They should face law like any person who does wrong, maybe it would lead to their dismissal from the position, for that reason, they have shown a bad example. Nobody should respect them as chiefs because they didn’t respect themselves.

For whatever reason in the area, they should be patient and take the right procedures. Or correct the system in the right manner as responsible leaders in the areas. However, their actions showed that they are not qualified to be chiefs based on their behaviors. What was not clear in the story was whether they have met the qualifications, educated or not. In those years, most of the chiefs were not educated but they did well even if they could not read English and Arabic very well.

Nevertheless, some people are born leaders; such kinds of people perform well on their duties given to them. For that reason, chiefs whether educated or not must face law so that no chief can do the same. Thus, other Chiefs from the other areas should learn from the mistake of their colleagues and not repeat the same. Let us learn to practice good approach and respect laws in the country. Taking laws into our hands should not help us, instead, it would cause us problems.

May God bless us all.