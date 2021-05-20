jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 20th, 2021
News

Chiefs conference concludes in Yirol

By John Agok

The two-day peace conference has been concluded yesterday which drew over (30) chiefs from three States together in Yirol county of Lakes state.

Chiefs fromWarrap, Unity and Lakes were reconvening for the second time since the historical Wunlit peace conference in 1999 which drew chiefs and organized by churches gear toward reconciliation process.

Andrew Madut Buoi the Chief representing Lakes state said, they have concluded successfully the peace conference aimed to reconcile three states stricken by cattle rustling and revenge killing.

“We came to conclusion today in Yirol in revising the Wunlit peace resolutions that may pave way for us to find permanent solution to inter-state conflicts”, he said.

Buoi lamented on failure to upholds the resolutions of 1999 Wunlit peace initiative that were not implemented in achieving lasting peace.

“Iam not happy with our government for not upholding Wunlit peace resolutions which might have brought lasting solutions”, he added.

On an oral History of the 1999 Wunlit peace conference.

The Dinka – Nuer west bank peace and reconciliation conference was convened in February 1999 in the Dinka area of Tonj and Wunlit village close to the border with Nuer territory.

It’s was the most successful peace conference in the history of the Sudan, an event where customary authorities-chiefs and elders took a leading role

The conference convened at the height of Sudan’s second civil war between Khartoum government and South Sudanese insurgents.

The Wunlit peace conference brought local peace to a significant area of the country and helped pave the way for a wider peace first between the two factions of the SPLA and hence in 2005 between the SPLA and the government in Khartoum.

