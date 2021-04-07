Chief of UNMISS urges unity of peace parties

By James Atem Kuir

The outgoing Special Representative of the UN Secretary-general and head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNIMSS) David Shearer has called for unity among peace parties to remain unified to complete the implementation ofR-ARCSS.

He made the remarks during his last news conference as the head of UNMISS held at UN mission headquarters in Thongpiny yesterday.

The UNMISS chief said despite the establishment of the states and counties, the situation across the country remains fragile.

David Shearer will be succeeded by Nicholas Haysom of South Africa, who was appointed by theUnited Nations Secretary-General AntónioGuterres in mid-January this year.

David has been serving as the head of UNMISS since 2016 after he was appointed by the former UN SG Ban Ki-moon, replacing Dane Ellen MargretheLøj.

He has been instrumental in the South Sudan peace process and UNMISS, under his leadership has sheltered thousands of IDPs in Juba and other cities after fleeing violence in 2013 and 2016.

The UNMISS since the outbreak of the civil war has been providing protection and humanitarian aids to thousands of victims of violence and other disasters in the country.