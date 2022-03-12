Chambers plea commissioner to investigate suspected security officers

By Bida Elly David

Central Equatoria State chamber of commerce earlier this week urged Juba County Commissioner to speed up scrutinizing the security forces convoluted in market malpractices regarding the illegitimate assortment of money from foreign and domestic traders in Gudele two markets.

Last month, a number of 80 security forces from the Criminal Investigative Department including others from the joint operations deployed in the market were reportedly accused by traders over an illegal collection of money with reasons best known to them.

The matter deteriorated the commercial morals traders had in regards to service delivery to the final consumers in the market.

Speaking to Juba Monitor this week, Robert Pitia, the chairperson of Central Equatoria State chamber of commerce said that the act that involved security personnel in the collection of money from business people was an encroachment attempt that was in contradiction to what they were supposed to do.

Furthermore, Pitia said that he met Juba County commissioners to look into the matter before the chamber of commerce could make any necessary measures to protect the business people and the final consumers from such practices.

He said that the commissioner had promised to form a special investigative committee to do their findings and pile reports regarding the malpractices caused by the security personnel in the market planting passive business conditions to the traders.

Pitia reiterated that the role of the security officers in the market was to handle issues regarding crimes such as thefts and disagreement among traders in the market but not to involve in the unnecessary collection of money which a mandate of the tax authorities.

However, he underscored that some foreign traders have started losing hope over the multiple tariffs imposed on them from the border up to the market