Chamber urges council to stop illegal taxes

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce urged city council to stop what they called unnecessary charges against traders.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Chairperson Robert Pitia said that illegal taxes from traders could not help government or citizens because it affected citizens when Juba city council took unnecessary charges.

“We are complaining because prices of goods have not reduced. What mechanism we business community should put in place to avoid such kind of thing, so we have raised this issue before and traders are on period to pay but what happen yesterday, some traders were illegally charged for two hundred thousand South Sudanese pound which is not good,”

He called on the traders not to accept payment of these fines and immediately report any kind of suspicion among the traders. The State Chamber of Commerce advised Juba City council to stop it.

He revealed that they traders get scared, some of them don’t know what would happen. Currently all traders resumed their normal duties, all shops were opened.

“I advise anyone who have been overcharged to bring his or her receipt to State chamber office so that we find the way to stop such kind of thing. Without business community there is nothing called Juba city council,” he echoed

Earlier the Mayo of Juba City Council Kalisto Lado together with State Chamber and Commerce joined hand to fight against people who were collecting illegal taxes from traders in Juba town.