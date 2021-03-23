Chamber of Commerce wants land dispute resolved

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The long-awaited Islamic Council of South Sudan and Juba City Council disputes over ownership of part of Konyokonyo Market is just far from being resolved as Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce demands for urgent solution to settle the issue.

Speaking during the press conference, the Chairman of Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, Robert Pitia Francis called on the two parties to urgently settle the issue amicably to stop worries and confusion among traders.

“Yes, I am aware of what was going on between Islamic Council of South Sudan and Juba City Council, what I know is that the issue has reached to the Court and waiting for the ruling but traders were surprised to receive letter, indicating Legal Notice No. (1) telling traders to sign document with Islamic council if not they will take a legal measures against individuals who fail to do so,” Mr. Pitia revealed.

In a letter seen by Juba Monitor dated 15th March 2021 signed by Dr. Sallam Alhaj Abdalla Baballa, the Chairman of Committee for Inventory, Evaluation and Evaluation of Real Estate, Contracts and Rentals of Islamic Endowments in Juba for the year 2021 to all the tenants, it read that;

“This is an official notification, on behalf of the Islamic Council of South Sudan, the owner. Concerning real estate, contracts and leases of land and buildings (Islamic endowments) in Juba.

Thus, and in my capacity as (Chairman of the Committee for Inventory, Evaluation and Evaluation of Real Estate, Contracts and Rentals of Islamic Endowments in Juba for the year 2021 AD). I inform all tenants and beneficiaries as of Monday (15 / March I 2021.

AD) not to deal with any party or person and that all financial transactions are done only the beneficiary account of Islamic Council otherwise you will lose your right:

The statement further reads “We also inform you of the increase in the value of rents from the first of April 2021 AD (equivalent to the value of the same rent). Therefore, you must speed up the renewal and conclusion of new contracts within two weeks, starting from (March 15, 2021] to March 29, 2021 AD) at the headquarters of the committee in the endowment offices in Juba Market during official working hours and with you all Your documents, otherwise you will lose the privilege to enter into the contract and renew.”

The letter further added that the Islamic Council of South Sudan will present to the court all those who will act contrary to this notification, and they will be directly responsible not only for the loss of time for rent during their stay and interest on the rental money but also for the entire court, lawyers, fees and any other expenses.

However, Pitia said the notice given by the Islamic Council of South Sudan is so shocking and worrying saying it is going to have negative impact on innocent traders who were just doing their business to support their families and South Sudanese.

“Now after receiving the notification, the affected business men and women have requested the State Chamber of Commerce to look in to the issue and engage with the two groups and show them right direction than confusing the traders,

“As Central Equatoria Chamber of Commerce, we demand quick solution to the problem or let the two groups wait for the court since the issue is in the court there is no need for any part to start with what is going now,” he added.